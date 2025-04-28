Rey Mysterio Set for Surgery Following Torn Abductor Muscle Injury

Rey Mysterio has officially confirmed he will undergo surgery to repair a torn abductor muscle, the injury that forced him out of WrestleMania 41.

Sharing the news through Instagram stories, Mysterio addressed fans directly, revealing the full extent of the injury sustained during a six-man tag team match on WWE SmackDown. During the match, Mysterio teamed with Dragon Lee and Rey Fenix against American Made’s Brutus Creed, Chad Gable, and Julius Creed.

Originally, Mysterio was scheduled to face El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41. Following his injury, Rey Fenix stepped in as his replacement, though El Grande Americano ultimately claimed victory at the event.

Despite his legendary resilience, this latest setback serves as a reminder of the physical toll Mysterio has endured throughout his career. With surgery now ahead, the future Hall of Famer turns his focus to recovery, aiming for yet another comeback when the time is right.