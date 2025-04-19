Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton
WWE

Top WWE Star Seemingly Injured On SmackDown Before WrestleMania

by Anutosh Bajpai
WWE WrestleMania 41

A top WWE star has apparently suffered an injury on this week’s WrestleMania go-home episode of SmackDown from BleauLive Theatre in Winchester.

Tonight’s episode of the Blue Branded show featured a six-man tag team match between Brutus Creed, Chad Gable, & Julius Creed of American Made and Dragon Lee, Rey Mysterio, & Rey Fenix. The trio of LWO and Fenix won the match.

Unfortunately, Mysterio seems to have suffered an injury during the bout. He stopped participating in the action midway through the match leaving Fenix and Lee to finish things off.

Some fan videos that have surfaced since then show the WWE Hall of Famer consulting with a ringside crew member as well as Dragon Lee. Another video shows the former World Champion being helped to the back after the bout, raising concerns about his health.

Rey Mysterio is currently scheduled to compete in a singles match against WWE’s newest Luchador El Grande Americano on night 1 of WrestleMania 41.

The severity of his injury is unknown at the moment. It’s possible that either Dragon Lee or Rey Fenix replace him in the bout tomorrow if the wrestling legend is unable to compete at the show.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for updates on Mysterio’s health.

WrestleMania 41 Sign
WrestleMania 41 News

