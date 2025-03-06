‘Absolute Wonder Woman’ Bears Striking Resemblance to Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has dominated the landscape of WWE, but has ‘Mami’ made her presence felt in the world of DC Comics? In Absolute Wonder Woman #6, the iconic superhero can be seen climbing a mountain and bears a striking resemblance to the former WWE Women’s World Champion.

Many fans noticed Wonder Woman’s similarity to the WWE Superstar and discussed the comparison on social media.

Absolute Wonder Woman is like if Rhea Ripley was two feet taller and a disney princess. https://t.co/zCfMHHbT9o — Longest Arms (@LongArmsPerk) March 5, 2025

absolute wonder woman looks soooo much like miss rhea ripley omg???? pic.twitter.com/eLmJ3mpel2 — hera (@deanwinchester) March 4, 2025

DC Comics launched its Absolute Universe in late 2024, offering fresh takes on classic characters such as Wonder Woman, Superman, and Batman. In this reimagined universe, Diana was raised in Hell rather than on Themyscira, under the guidance of the witch Circe, typically one of her adversaries. This version of Wonder Woman is a much darker character, blending Amazonian strength with dark magic.

From The Ring to the Page

Wrestling and comics are no strangers, with several promotions having their talent recreated for the comic book page. WWE has had several publications published over the years, including with BOOM! Studios in the late 2010s.

As for DC Comics, they recently partnered with AEW, as both parties fall under the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella. In 2024, several DC titles featured back-up stories detailing the origins of some of AEW’s biggest names. Will Ospreay, Britt Baker, Darby Allin, Swerve Strickland, Orange Cassidy, and ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm were given the comic-book treatment in a treat for wrestling fans and comic readers alike.

Ripley has yet to receive a confirmed appearance in a comic book, but fans certainly took notice of Absolute Wonder Woman’s similarity to the WWE Superstar. With her larger-than-life personality and impressive physique, it may be just a matter of time before Ripley has a comic of her very own.