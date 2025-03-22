Rhea Ripley’s New Tattoo: A Personal Tribute to Her Dog and Horror

Rhea Ripley has revealed her latest tattoo, a touching tribute to her beloved dog, dressed as Art the Clown from the horror film “Terrifier.” This new ink not only showcases Ripley’s edgy style but also commemorates her deep bond with her furry friend.

Ripley shared the tattoo on Instagram, explaining the emotional significance behind it. Her dog entered her life during a pivotal time, providing support and companionship. By choosing to dress her dog in the guise of Art the Clown, Ripley beautifully blends her passion for horror with her affection for her pet.

The timing of the tattoo is particularly notable as Ripley is currently embroiled in the high-stakes storyline leading up to WrestleMania 41, where she aims to join the Women’s World Title match against IYO SKY and Bianca Belair. Despite her busy schedule, Ripley took the time to get this meaningful tattoo, highlighting her ability to balance her personal life with her wrestling career.

Ripley’s tattoo is a testament to her unique personality, combining her love for horror and her cherished dog. Fans are wondering if WWE will explore more of Ripley’s personal side on TV, as her latest tattoo certainly reveals an intriguing glimpse into her life outside the ring.