Rhea Ripley Reveals Surprising WWE Inspiration

Rhea Ripley has revealed a surprising name as a wrestling inspiration for her.

The Mami recently appeared on Kevin Hart’s show Cold As Balls. She talked about things such as her partnership with Dominik Mysterio, her history teaming and feuding with Liv Morgan, and more.

During the talk, Rhea was asked about her inspirations in the wrestling business. The Eradicator unsurprisingly named Triple H as someone she loved growing up:

“I had three, three main ones growing up..It was Triple H, which is now my boss, so absolutely wild. He’s done so much in WWE, and now he’s literally running it.”

He’s So Comfortable Being A Di**head: Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley then also revealed The Miz as an inspiration. Despite having very different character compared to the A-Lister, the female star said that she loves the former WWE champion for his dedication to being a heel:

“Then there’s The Miz. I love The Miz. I don’t know if it was like his cocky demeanor. He’s so funny. He’s so comfortable being a dickhead, and I love that. Then obviously, CM Punk, as well. He’s finally back with WWE, which is amazing. It’s so wild to like have him there.”

Apart from this, Ripley revealed that the first thing that drew her towards wrestling was Triple H’s feud with Ric Flair. Specifically the moment where H shoved a screwdriver into the Nature Boy’s head got her hooked to the sport.

The former Judgment Day member will be competing in a triple threat match against Bianca Belair and IYO SKY for the Women’s title at WrestleMania 41. You can check out the match order for the show here.