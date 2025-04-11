WrestleMania Saturday & Sunday Cards Revealed on WWE SmackDown

WWE WrestleMania 41 is mere days away and now fans know what to expect with each night of the event. The sixth-ever two-night WrestleMania will take place on Saturday April 19, and Sunday, April 20, from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. During the April 11, edition of WWE SmackDown, the promotion confirmed which matches will face on each night.

Saturday:

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

War Raiders vs. The New Day – World Tag Team Championship

Rey Mysterio vs. Grande Americano

LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu – United States Championship

Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair – WWE Women’s Championship

Gunther vs. Jey Uso – WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Sunday:

Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez – Women’s Tag Team Championship

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre – Street Fight

Bron Breakker vs. Finn Balor vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio – Intercontinental Championship

Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles

Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley – RAW Women’s Championship

Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena – Undisputed WWE Championship

Once again, WWE has delivered a stacked card for WrestleMania. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on WrestleMania as the biggest show of the year will soon arrive in Sin City.