WrestleMania Saturday & Sunday Cards Revealed on WWE SmackDown

WWE WrestleMania 41 is mere days away and now fans know what to expect with each night of the event. The sixth-ever two-night WrestleMania will take place on Saturday April 19, and Sunday, April 20, from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. During the April 11, edition of WWE SmackDown, the promotion confirmed which matches will face on each night.
Saturday:
- Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins
- Jade Cargill vs. Naomi
- War Raiders vs. The New Day – World Tag Team Championship
- Rey Mysterio vs. Grande Americano
- LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu – United States Championship
- Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair – WWE Women’s Championship
- Gunther vs. Jey Uso – WWE World Heavyweight Championship
Sunday:
- Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez – Women’s Tag Team Championship
- Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre – Street Fight
- Bron Breakker vs. Finn Balor vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio – Intercontinental Championship
- Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles
- Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley – RAW Women’s Championship
- Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena – Undisputed WWE Championship
Once again, WWE has delivered a stacked card for WrestleMania. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on WrestleMania as the biggest show of the year will soon arrive in Sin City.