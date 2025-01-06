Rhea Ripley Wins WWE Women’s World Title, The Undertaker Appears

One of the marquee matches on the debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix featured Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defending her title against Rhea Ripley in a high-stakes Last Woman Standing Match.

The match was a hard-fought contest with a back-and-forth pace, as both competitors showcased their resilience. Ripley gained the upper hand at one point, hitting her finisher for a dramatic near fall. Dominik Mysterio attempted to aid Ripley by sliding the title belt into the ring, but the distraction allowed Liv Morgan to capitalize.

Morgan knocked Raquel Rodriguez off the apron and hit her finisher on Ripley, resulting in another near fall. However, Ripley ultimately secured the victory after delivering two consecutive Riptides, crowning herself the new Women’s World Champion.

Post-match, Ripley laid out Mysterio with a low blow and hit her finisher. Undertaker came out on his motorcycle and did his signature arm pose with Ripley.

The rivalry between Morgan and Ripley has been brewing since WrestleMania 40, where Morgan entered into a program with Ripley. The Women’s World Title was vacated shortly afterward due to Morgan suffering an injury. Morgan regained the title by defeating Becky Lynch at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. She continued her feud with Ripley, retaining the championship at SummerSlam with assistance from Dominik Mysterio.

The animosity escalated further at Bash in Berlin, where Ripley and Damian Priest defeated Morgan and Mysterio in a mixed tag team match. Their next encounter came at Bad Blood, where Ripley earned a title match victory via disqualification. The Last Woman Standing Match on Raw marked the culmination of their heated rivalry, with Ripley emerging victorious and reclaiming championship gold.

Ese Backstabber de Liv Morgan y el Tornado DDT sobre Rhea Ripley. El combate me está gustando bastante. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/jpZyquBuvf — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) January 7, 2025