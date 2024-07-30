Rhea Ripley: Everything You Need To Know About The WWE Superstar

Rhea Ripley has rapidly ascended the ranks of professional wrestling to become one of WWE’s most beloved superstars in modern times.

Known for her powerful in-ring presence and striking look, Ripley has captivated audiences worldwide, earning a litany of Championships across RAW, SmackDown, NXT and NXT.

Here, we delve into the key phases of her career, personal life, and the milestones that have shaped her into the iconic Superstar that she is right now.

Early Wrestling Career

Rhea Ripley, born Demi Bennett on October 11, 1996, in Adelaide, South Australia, began her professional wrestling career on the independent circuit in 2013.

Competing under her real name, she quickly made a name for herself in promotions like Riot City Wrestling and New Horizon Pro Wrestling.

NXT UK

In 2017, Ripley joined WWE and participated in the inaugural Mae Young Classic. Though she didn’t win, she would end up joining the original NXT UK roster.

In August 2018, she made history by becoming the inaugural NXT UK Women’s Champion, defeating Toni Storm in the finals of a tournament to crown said Champion.

Ripley held onto the title for 139 days, showcasing her dominance and paving the way for future successes in WWE.

NXT

After her tenure in NXT UK, Ripley moved to the NXT brand in 2019. She quickly established herself as a top contender and won the NXT Women’s Championship by defeating Shayna Baszler in December 2019.

Ripley would then make history by defending the title at WrestleMania 36 against Charlotte Flair in the first time that a Royal Rumble winner (Flair) would challenge an NXT Champion with their guaranteed title shot at ‘Mania.

Main Roster

Ripley made her main roster debut on Raw in March 2021, challenging Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 37.

Throughout her main roster journey, Ripley has held the Raw Women’s Championship, WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, and the SmackDown Women’s Championship, which was later renamed the Women’s World Championship.

Personal Life

Rhea Ripley Husband

Rhea Ripley is married to fellow wrestler and AEW star Buddy Matthews, whose real name is Matthew Adams.

The couple, both hailing from Australia, announced their engagement in August 2023 and tied the knot in June 2024.

Rhea Ripley Wedding

Ripley and Matthews’ wedding was a significant event, and the couple shared their big day on social media, with Ripley captioning a photo of their kiss with “Til death. ?23.06.24.”

The wedding featured a gothic theme, with both dressed in black.

Rhea Ripley Return

Rhea Ripley made a surprise return to WWE Raw in July 2024 after a hiatus due to an injury.

Her return was kept a secret, with WWE going to great lengths to maintain the element of surprise. Ripley was hidden from the roster and flown to the event on a WWE corporate jet.

Rhea Ripley Injury History

Throughout her career, Ripley has faced several injuries. Her most recent injury occurred in April 2024, leading to her vacating the Women’s World Championship and Liv Morgan then becoming the new Women’s World Champion.