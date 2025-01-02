Ric Flair Thinks He Has One More Match In Him

Ric Flair wrestled his final match on July 31, 2022, teaming up with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. The bout, billed as Flair’s retirement match, drew concern from fans due to Flair’s age and his health condition, including the presence of a pacemaker. These concerns intensified during the match, as Flair’s performance appeared to be hindered.

Flair later attributed his struggles in the match to dehydration caused by a strict diet and weight management routine during his preparation. Despite this, Flair remains confident in his ability to step back into the ring. Appearing on the Five Star Podcast, Flair was asked whether he thought he could still compete in a match. His response: “Hell yeah, I do.”

Flair joined AEW in 2023, debuting as Tony Khan’s surprise gift to Sting ahead of Sting’s retirement at the Revolution pay-per-view. Flair expressed that he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to join AEW and be part of Sting’s farewell journey.

Since the Revolution event, Flair has not appeared on AEW programming. According to Tony Khan, Flair’s appearances were tied to a sponsorship deal with Wooooo Energy, a brand that has paid AEW for each of Flair’s appearances. This arrangement echoes a similar deal Randy Savage had with WCW in the mid-1990s, leveraging sponsorship to fund his participation in the promotion.

While Flair’s in-ring career appears to have concluded, his presence in AEW highlights his enduring connection to the wrestling world and his ability to draw attention and excitement, even in a non-wrestling capacity.