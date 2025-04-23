WWE Legend Ric Flair Opens Up About Anxiety and Mental Health Struggles

Ric Flair has opened up about his long-hidden struggle with agoraphobia, revealing on Busted Open’s Master Class that the anxiety disorder significantly impacted his WWE career.

Flair described agoraphobia as a debilitating fear that sometimes made it impossible for him to leave his house or drive to the airport for work. At its peak, the condition prevented him from performing basic daily tasks and interfered with his ability to meet wrestling commitments.

The WWE Hall of Famer said these struggles were especially intense during the 1990s, a period marked by constant travel, heavy drinking, and sleep deprivation. He recalled experiencing numbness in his hands during matches—an anxiety-driven symptom he now attributes to his mental health challenges.

Throughout his career, Flair estimates he suffered as many as 17 nervous breakdowns. Despite maintaining a strict fitness routine, he acknowledged that overtraining may have worsened his anxiety. Initially relying on medications like Xanax, he later switched to cannabis edibles to manage his symptoms more effectively.

Flair’s candid remarks provide a rare insight into the psychological pressures of life in professional wrestling. By speaking out, he underscores the importance of addressing mental health—even among those who appear larger than life in the ring.