Ric Flair: ‘Hell Yeah, I’m Going to WrestleMania!’

Ric Flair has officially confirmed his attendance at WrestleMania 41, putting an end to speculation surrounding his potential appearance at WWE’s biggest annual event.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer was asked if he would be part of WrestleMania 41. Flair responded with enthusiasm, saying,

“Hell yeah, I’m going there! I’m going to the pool party with you, what do you mean?”

His confirmation comes amid rising fan interest due to John Cena’s announcement on the March 24 episode of WWE RAW. Cena declared his intention to surpass Flair’s record by capturing his 17th World Championship at WrestleMania 41. He added that after doing so, fans would remember his name over Flair’s.

Flair’s confirmed presence has raised questions about whether he will make a simple guest appearance or become involved in Cena’s title match, potentially against Cody Rhodes. Given Flair’s legacy and history of unexpected moments, his role at the event remains highly anticipated.