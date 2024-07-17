Ric Flair Sets Record Straight On John Cena Comments

Ric Flair has a preference when it comes to who breaks his longstanding 16-time world champion streak, but would be more than honored if it was John Cena to eclipse him.

Cena made a surprise appearance at WWE Money In The Bank to announce that he’d be retiring in 2025, but not before he makes the most of the whole year. Cena aims to be at Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania before he hangs up the jorts and sneakers which could open the door for a lot of big matches for the future Hall Of Fame.

With Cena simply stating that he plans to enter the Royal Rumble match, his intentions are made clear that he has his eyes on gold. Cena is notoriously tied with Ric Flair in the amount of world championship reigns he’s had with 16, but if he were to capture one more he’d be atop of the mountain alone.

Since Cena’s announcement, it makes sense that Flair would be asked about that possibility being back on the table of John usurping him in the record books. In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Flair said he’d have no problem with John Cena breaking his record, but in a perfect world it would be his daughter, Charlotte Flair.

However, Flair provided further clarity on his comments, taking to social media on July 17 to make clear he’s very happy for John or for anyone that would break the record.

“There Has Been Way Too Much Attention Brought To This. Let’s Just Set The Record Straight For The Final Time. My First Choice Would Obviously Be The Queen

Charlotte Flair. I Think The World Of My Friend John Cena, Who Is An Incredible Athlete & Genuine Person! I Will Be The First Person To Shake His Hand & Congratulate Him If He Breaks My Record As I Would For Anybody Who Would Break It. When That Day Comes, It Will Be An Honor! WOOOOO!”

While Charlotte and Cena are both in contention to pass up ‘The Nature Boy’ another name nipping at the heels is Randy Orton with 14 World Championship reigns. Flair also took note of ‘The Viper’ while on Busted Open Radio. It’s been greatly implied that Orton has been eyeing up Cody Rhodes’ gold despite him being brutally attacked by The Bloodline this past Friday on SmackDown.

