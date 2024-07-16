Kevin Nash: ‘John Cena Is On The KISS Retirement Tour, He Deserves It’

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is excited to see John Cena’s retirement tour, a tour that he believes the 16-time World Champion wholly deserves.

Unlike other wrestlers who have had retirement matches, Cena will have a whole tour that will see him make 100 dates in 2025. On his Kliq This podcast, Nash compared Cena’s final run to rock band KISS’ high-profile farewell tour.

“It’s the KISS retirement tour. It made the morning news, local, that John Cena was retiring and I had seen the Money in the Bank [event] and I was like ‘alright.’ He definitely deserves it, he’s worked his ass off. And the thing about John is that he’ll make a Make-A-Wish appearance at everyone [of the shows he appears at.]

John Cena’s Retirement

Cena announced during the Money in the Bank PLE that 2025 will be his final year in wrestling. Details are scarce regarding the retirement of John Cena but fans are already excited to see what’s to come. Despite his monumental star power, Cena has said he does not feel he’s in a position where he can make specific requests regarding opponents for his retirement tour.

Whatever WWE has planned, fans are optimistic that Cena will be given a send-off fitting his legendary career in the ring. There’s no shortage of names from Cena’s past still in WWE who he could work with if he wishes to. On the flip side, working with younger talent who’ve yet to step in the ring with ‘Big Match John‘ would help these younger talents immensely. Whatever’s to come, expect to see plenty of John Cena ahead of his retirement in 2025.

