Ric Flair Undergoes Procedure for Skin Cancer

by Michael Reichlin

Wrestling icon Ric Flair has recently undergone a medical procedure to remove skin cancer from his forehead, according to his son-in-law Conrad Thompson. The news came to light after a wrestling fan commented on a recent photo of Flair showing signs of an injury, prompting Thompson to confirm the nature of the procedure.

This latest health challenge adds to a series of medical issues the 16-time world champion has faced in recent years. In 2017, Flair survived a life-threatening health crisis that included multiple organ failures and resulted in a medically induced coma. Following this incident, doctors diagnosed him with alcoholic cardiomyopathy, a heart condition associated with prolonged alcohol consumption.

Despite experiencing a heart attack during his retirement match in 2022 and requiring ongoing treatments including blood thinners, the 76-year-old wrestling legend has continued to make public appearances. Flair has repeatedly expressed gratitude for his recovery journey and remains positive about his health outlook.

