Ricky Saints Chasing Fulfillment in WWE: ‘I Want the Ball Fully’

After nearly a year out of the spotlight, Ricky Saints has quickly become one of WWE’s most impactful additions of 2025. Debuting in NXT just 24 hours after his AEW contract ended, Saints has already captured the North American Championship.

He’s quickly established himself as a star to watch in WWE’s developmental brand, but his leap to WWE wasn’t carefully orchestrated. According to Saints, the move came together at breakneck speed. During a conversation with The Ringer’s Cameron Hawkins, Saints reveals just how quickly it all came together:

“People think that was days in advance,” he said. “I had never spoken to WWE at all before any of that. So when I say it happened so fast, it happened so fast—and it never let up off the gas.”

Chasing Fulfillment

Just one year earlier, Saints seemed poised for a breakout in AEW. He had gone toe-to-toe with MJF, teamed and feuded with CM Punk, and won the Owen Hart Cup. But behind the scenes, momentum slipped away.

Following an early 2024 match, he was largely absent from AEW television, despite his strong in-ring performances and fan support. In the months that followed, Saints remained mostly sidelined.

He chose to limit independent appearances and traveled frequently, both to stay grounded and to reflect on his next steps. Still, the absence took a toll.

“Fulfillment comes from actually making art, doing art, and actually being the person that makes something and then puts it out there,” Saints explained. “When you don’t have that opportunity… my fulfillment is stalled out.”

An Important Reminder

The turning point came after his House of Glory appearance, when fan support reminded him of what was possible beyond the noise of online speculation. Less than a month later, he debuted as Ricky Saints in WWE.

His arrival didn’t go unnoticed by NXT’s roster. Saints quickly found himself in a competitive, often cold environment, where his past accolades were acknowledged—but not embraced. Nonetheless, the brand has become a proving ground for his skill set, combining his promo chops with his in-ring versatility and presentation.

Saints soon defeated Shawn Spears—another AEW alum—to win the North American Championship. That win may lead to a title defense against Ethan Page at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend.

Looking ahead, Saints isn’t shy about his goals.

“My aspirations in AEW were to just be given a chance and given the ball fully. I want that in WWE, obviously,” he said. “I want the WWE Championship, but along the way, the Intercontinental Title would be great.”

Whether on the mic or in the ring, Ricky Saints is making every moment count.