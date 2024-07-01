Ricochet Moved To The Alumni Section On WWE’s Website

Another sign has emerged that confirms story of Ricochet leaving WWE.

Wrestling fans have been curious about the future of the One and Only after it was reported that he was planning to leave the promotion. PWInsider’s Mike Johnson broke the news that the high-flying superstar had already notified the company of his intentions.

Although it’s unclear exactly when Ricochet’s contract will expire, another sign has now emerged that suggests that it will happen soon. Fans on social media recently noted that Ricochet was moved to the alumni section of WWE’s website, suggesting that the officials have already written him off:

Ricochet listed on WWE Alumni

It’s worth noting that Ricochet is still believed to be under contract. However, this is a strong indication that the report of the former WWE Intercontinental Champion leaving is accurate and he could pop up at a different promotion sooner rather than later.

Ricochet’s Last Storyline In WWE?

Before his potential exit, Ricochet was in a feud with main roster newcomer Ilja Dragunov. The rivalry began when the former WWE NXT Champion defeated Ricochet on the May 6 episode of Raw. While Dragunov won their first matchup, the high-flying superstar wanted a rematch.

Dragunov and Ricochet had one final match on the May 27 episode of Raw, but it would end in a no-contest. In the back-and-forth matchup, Bron Breakker would involve himself and assault both superstars. The result would lead to Ricochet wanting revenge on the powerhouse ‘Heel.’

Breakker would defeat Ricochet in their only match on the June 3 episode of Raw, with one of the reasons being that the ‘Babyface’ superstar was injured.

WWE seemingly wrote Ricochet off TV after Bron Breakker viciously attacked him backstage on the June 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. It’s possible that the accomplished superstar can still be brought back for another show. However, it seems more likely that Ricochet has already made his final appearance for the company.