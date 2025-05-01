Ricochet Says He Began Loving Wrestling Again In AEW After WWE Ruined It For Him

Ricochet was one of the names getting buzz on the independent scene before his WWE days because of his incredible matches, and eventually signed with WWE. Ricochet signed with WWE in 2018 and initially made waves in NXT.

After WrestleMania 35, he moved to the main roster (Raw/SmackDown) and found success, including runs as United States and Intercontinental Champion. However, fans felt he deserved a better push. He opted to leave WWE in June 2024 and signed with AEW.

He debuted at AEW All In in London in August 2024, participating in the Casino Gauntlet match. In a response to a fan on Twitter, Ricochet clarified that the main reason he left WWE for AEW was due to WWE running his love and passion for wrestling.

While in AEW, he credits them for helping him find it again. You can see his response below:

No, the main reason was that the WWE ruined my love and passion for the sport that I grew up loving.



AEW helped me find that love again. https://t.co/ax99FTrzH7 — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) May 1, 2025

Recently, he has aligned himself with The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada). They teamed together in a 8-man tag match this week on Dynamite and going over Kenny Omega, Kevin Knight, Mark Briscoe & Mike Bailey