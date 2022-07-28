Road Dogg Wants To Know Why Tony Khan Won’t Hire Him

Road Dogg wants to know why All Elite Wrestling (AEW) president Tony Khan won’t hire him.

The WWE Hall Of Famer was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio where he talked about his professional wrestling career.

This included his exit from WWE back in January, where he served as a writer, producer, and trainer.

During the interview, Road Dogg talked about the possibility of working for AEW. He noted he’s asked for a job from Khan on several platforms, but he hasn’t heard anything back.

“I’m not retired, I’m unemployed. I see things on Tony Khan’s TV show that appall me. I could help with that.

“I have been begging him for a job on every platform I can and I want to know the reason why he won’t hire me.”

He certainly has a lot of knowledge to pass along. As a member of D-Generation X, he racked up six Tag Team Title reigns alongside Billy Gunn. He also began working backstage in WWE in 2014.

As a producer and writer on SmackDown, Road Dogg helped many young stars develop, while also occasionally returning for some in-ring work. He was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2019 as a member of DX.

In May of 2019 he began working as a trainer at the WWE Performance Center, before ultimately leaving the company this past January.

Quotes via Fightful