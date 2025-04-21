Details On What Happened At ‘The Roast of WrestleMania’

For the first-time ever, WWE held a Roast of WrestleMania following this year’s two-night event in Las Vegas, Nevada. While WWE did not air the event which will likely never see the light of day, details have come out about what transpired at the roast.

The Roast of WrestleMania was described as “awesome” by WrestlingNews, who added that Paul heyman was “incredible.” Sami Zayn “killed it” while the source added that R-Truth needed to be brought back if WWE does another roast. Despite being booed at WrestleMania 41, show host Tony Hinchcliffe had “everyone rolling” in his role.

Nia Jax was “good” while Braun Strowman was “nuts” at the roast. While The Miz seemed “nervous” he did well, as did Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias though he was “too nice” for such an event. Pat McAfee was believed to be high while Triple H served as a great closer for the show.

The roast will NEVER air anywhere. It was great. Definitely go next year if you can. https://t.co/74roqW8cds — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) April 21, 2025

The show consisted of two hours of jokes, including some sexual puns, WrestleVotes adds. Paul Heyman “stole the show” while Triple H’s role was described as a “surprise appearance.” Linda McMahon was in attendance. Like WrestlingNews, WrestleVotes argued that what was said to see this roast ever make it to air.

One fan who attended said that “everybody was great” with the exception of Pat McAfee, who “spoke for three minutes with zero jokes.” Another fan shared that one of Paul Heyman’s jokes included saying he had WrestleMania by the balls this year, both figuratively an literally.

According to several in attendance, phones were placed in pouches, ensuring that nobody would be recording the event to spread online. And unless WWE loosens up, don’t expect this unique night of entertainment to be broadcast.