Roman Reigns Attacks Rollins & Punk in WWE Raw Return

Roman Reigns made a dominant return to Raw, taking out both Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a chaotic ending that all but confirms the rumored triple-threat match at WrestleMania.

During a steel cage match between Rollins and Punk, Rollins was on the verge of victory after delivering a stomp from the middle rope. However, just as he went for the pin, the cage door unexpectedly swung open—revealing Reigns on the outside.

Reigns pulled Rollins out of the cage, inadvertently handing him the win. Before Rollins could react, Reigns leveled him with a superman punch, a spear, and even a curb stomp of his own.

Reigns then turned his attention to Paul Heyman, who was inside the cage consoling Punk. Without hesitation, Reigns entered the ring, drove Punk into the steel, and followed up with a brutal spear. As Raw went off the air, Reigns stood tall over Punk while Heyman backed into a corner.

This attack comes after Rollins, enraged over his Royal Rumble elimination, took out Reigns with a stomp on the steel steps in an effort to get at Punk. With all three men now locked in a heated rivalry, it appears WWE is moving forward with the long-rumored triple-threat match for WrestleMania.