Roman Reigns Embarrassed by Vince McMahon Allegations: A ‘Stain on WWE’

Roman Reigns has spoken publicly about the ongoing lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon, calling the allegations “embarrassing” and expressing concern for those affected.

In January 2024, former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis, alleging sexual assault and sex trafficking. The case prompted McMahon’s resignation from his executive role with TKO and WWE. The lawsuit remains active.

Reigns, who was elevated to top star status shortly after his debut in November 2012 and worked closely with McMahon for over a decade, addressed the situation in a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

“It’s embarrassing,” Reigns said. “That’s stuff you don’t want to hear about. You don’t want your family to hear about.”

He described the allegations as a “stain on WWE” and offered empathy for Grant, stating:

“She’s got to live with all these situations that happened, and hopefully she’s in a place where she feels comfortable and she’s secure in her own place.”

The profile also mentioned that McMahon reached out to Reigns last year to wish him a happy birthday.

Elsewhere in the interview, the “Tribal Chief” revealed that his current WWE contract expires after next year’s WrestleMania 42, and he’s planning to spend much more of his time focusing on “less physical” entertainment projects.