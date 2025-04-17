Roman Reigns’ WWE Contract Expires After WrestleMania 42

Roman Reigns has confirmed that his current WWE contract is set to expire following WrestleMania 42 in 2026. In a new profile published by Vanity Fair ahead of this year’s WrestleMania 41, Reigns shared that he expects to remain with WWE for “another year or two max” before shifting to “a less physical form of entertainment.”

Reflecting on a pivotal turning point in his career, Reigns said he considered leaving WWE before his on-screen partnership with Paul Heyman.

“I was prepared to walk away if we weren’t going to be able to do what I felt was right for me creatively at the time,” he noted.

He credited the pairing for helping reshape his character after audiences grew disinterested in his former “Big Dog” persona.

Roman Reigns’ WWE Career

Reigns, born Leati Joseph Anoa?i, began his WWE journey in 2010 and made his main roster debut at Survivor Series in 2012 as part of The Shield, alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. His impact since then has been historic.

At WrestleMania 41, Reigns is set to headline Night 1 in a triple threat match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins. With this appearance, he will have main-evented WrestleMania 10 times—setting a new all-time record for most WrestleMania main events in WWE history.

His previous WrestleMania main events include:

WrestleMania 31 – vs. Brock Lesnar (with Seth Rollins’ Money in the Bank cash-in)

WrestleMania 32 – vs. Triple H

WrestleMania 34 – vs. Brock Lesnar

WrestleMania 37 – vs. Edge and Daniel Bryan

WrestleMania 38 – vs. Brock Lesnar (Title Unification match)

WrestleMania 39 – vs. Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania 40 (Night 1) – Tag match with The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

WrestleMania 40 (Night 2) – vs. Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania 41 – vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (scheduled)

This milestone places Reigns ahead of legendary figures such as John Cena, Hulk Hogan, and The Undertaker in WrestleMania main event appearances.