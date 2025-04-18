Roman Reigns Teases Violence On Paul Heyman Ahead of WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns will headline WrestleMania for the tenth time this weekend as he will battle CM Punk and Seth Rollins in the main event of the Saturday portion of the event. While the trio are three of WWE’s biggest ever stars, the spotlight of this match has fallen on Paul Heyman.

Heyman will honor his favor to CM Punk and be in the Best in the World’s corner in this all-important match. Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show in Las Vegas, Reigns shared his anger that his Wiseman has chosen Punk over the OTC.

“It’s one of those days where I’m like, why do I keep trusting people and giving them a chance? That’s what they think a helping hand is—sometimes it’s gonna smack the s*** out of you.”

Reigns knows all about being betrayed as the emotional weight of Seth Rollins’ steel chair still lingers over a decade later. While Reigns acknowledged that Heyman has “made his choice,” that decision has put the Hall of Famer in the crosshairs of his Tribal Chief.

“I’m going to WrestleMania and whooping everyone’s ass. And if the Wiseman wants to get into the ring, he can get it too!“

For Roman Reigns, WrestleMania 41 is about cementing his spot as WWE’s all-time greatest, one-year on from his defeat at the hand of Cody Rhodes. As for Paul Heyman, time will tell whether it’s Reigns, Punk, or perhaps Rollins, who has the trust of the legend.