Roman Reigns Returns on the Final Raw Before WrestleMania

Roman Reigns will make a rare appearance on the April 14 episode of WWE Raw in Sacramento, California, marking his first scheduled appearance since being taken out with a GTS by CM Punk on SmackDown.

This appearance comes at a critical time as it will be the “go-home” episode before WrestleMania 41.

The April 14 show will also feature AJ Styles facing Karrion Kross in singles competition. This match came about after Kross had been attempting to bring out Styles’ darker side, telling him that if he lost at WrestleMania, they all would lose.

An aggravated Styles responded by challenging Kross to this match. Interestingly, this will be Kross’s first match on Raw in 2025, as he has only competed in one match on WWE television this year.