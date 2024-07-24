Roxanne Perez Hopeful CM Punk Will Help Make Match With AJ Lee Happen

Fans of AJ Lee could see her back in the ring in the future, if Roxanne Perez and Lee’s husband CM Punk have anything to say about it. It’s been over nine years since the former WWE Divas Champion competed in WWE, with her final match being on the post-WrestleMania 31 RAW in 2015.

With the return of CM Punk last November, fans of Lee have been hopeful she too will make a comeback to the squared circle. Speaking to Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Perez shared that both she and Punk are pulling for a return to happen (h/t POST Wrestling.)

“I try (to talk to CM Punk about convincing A.J. Lee to return) but he tells me that he’s doing the same thing. He’s trying to get her to come back, he’s pulling her in but, I hope one day she decides to come back and have a match with me.”

- Advertisement -

Perez said in April of this year that she can’t retire from wrestling until she’s had her dream match with AJ. At just 22 years old, the two-time and reigning NXT Women’s Champion has plenty of time left in the ring for the dream match to happen.

In April, a rumor went around that WWE was actively working on recruiting AJ but that she wanted a memorable return rather than a one-off appearance. We later confirmed that this rumor was not true, and while she is well-liked and respected in WWE, her return was not a topic of discussion. At the WWE Money in the Bank post-show event, CM Punk also downplayed the idea of his wife’s return, saying he didn’t want to give fans false hope and is proud of AJ for “doing her own thing.”

If AJ Lee returns to WWE, there’ll be no shortage of delighted fans. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest from the world of WWE and beyond.