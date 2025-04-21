Rusev Return
Rusev Is 'Back Where He Belongs' After WWE Return

On the post-WrestleMania 41 edition of WWE Raw, Rusev made his return to WWE, laying waste to Alpha Academy in the process. Speaking backstage after his dominating appearance, Rusev shared his first comments as a WWE Superstar once more.

“It’s been too long, five long years. But finally Rusev is back where he belongs. And this time, I will take what’s rightfully mine. Everything.”

Rusev’s return comes after he was among those cut by WWE in April 2020, explained by WWE at the time as due to budget cuts. Rusev would join AEW that same year as Miro and despite a strong start would not be used at all for the final year of his tenure.

Rusev was let-go from AEW in early 2025 and has now found his way back to WWE. Questions remain as to whether his wife Lana (real name CJ Perry) will join him on-screen. Perry has reportedly signed a Legends Deal with WWE, allowing her likeness to be used for merchandise and promotional material. As for now, Rusev is back and is ready to crush anyone who stands in his way.

