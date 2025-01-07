Samantha Irvin Recalls WWE Fans Booing Hulk Hogan During Breaks

The frosty reception Hulk Hogan received at WWE Raw’s debut on Netflix is hardly the first time those at a WWE event have booed the Hall of Famer. Taking to X, former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin shared that whenever Hulk Hogan impressions sprouted during commercial breaks, those at WWE shows made their views clear on the Hulkster.

In the commercial breaks we would sometimes do a “Hulk Up Cam”…. and let me tell you something brother- they would be booing lol — Samantha (@SamanthaTheBomb) January 7, 2025

Hogan appeared to promote his Real American Beer, the official beer sponsor of Raw and WWE programming moving forward. Despite speaking about his passion for WWE and the fans, those inside Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome had no love for the controversial two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

Hogan’s name has been linked to controversy for years, with several wrestlers accusing him of politicking and hurting the careers of others for his own gain. In 2015, Hogan was fired from WWE after racist comments surfaced in a leaked video. In the footage, Hogan expressed opposition to his daughter dating Black men, repeatedly used a racial slur, and admitted to being “a racist, to a point.”

More recently, Hogan faced backlash for his ties to Donald Trump. In 2024, the wrestler sparked controversy by making ‘jokes’ about using wrestling moves on Kamala Harris. Hogan later attributed the comments to being under the influence of his Real American Beer, stating it was “the beer talking.”

Hogan has been promoting this month’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, after being completely committed from last month’s event. With the January 25, event coming to Texas, a state that endorsed the President-Elect, it remains to be seen what kind of response the Hulkster will receive.