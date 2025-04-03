Saraya’s Take on Why Some Wrestlers Choose AEW Over WWE

The professional wrestling landscape has undergone significant changes in recent years, with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) providing the most serious competition to WWE’s decades-long market dominance. Saraya knows all about the inner workings of WWE and AEW and believes one factor stands tall in coaxing talent to be ‘All Elite’: creative freedom.

“A lot of people go to AEW because there’s more freedom compared to WWE. It’s one of the reasons I made the switch.”

While WWE for years has been known for its strict image control where everything from hairstyles to tattoos are debated, AEW’s more relaxed attitude is a refreshing alternative. Since arriving on the scene in 2019, AEW has fundamentally altered the power dynamic in professional wrestling, giving talent more leverage and options outside of WWE.

As competition between promotions intensifies, WWE has changed its own stance on various factors, whether by choice or to keep-up with the appeal of AEW to promising talent. On the podcast, Saraya noted that WWE’s policies have already evolved under Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s leadership compared to the Vince McMahon era, suggesting that market competition may be driving positive changes for talent across the board.

For wrestling fans, this competition between WWE and AEW continues to deliver exciting weekly programming as well as well as better treatment of talent. With promotions willing to offer the very best and talent ready to give their very best, this creative tension may well produce a new golden era for professional wrestling entertainment.