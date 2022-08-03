Saraya (Paige) Addresses Potential WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Former WWE Superstar Saraya (Paige) would be honored to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame one day.

Saraya has been out of action since 2017 after suffering a severe neck injury that put a halt on her career, one that forced the multi-time women’s champion to retire from in-ring action. Despite not wrestling in five years, her impact on women’s wrestling is still felt today and will probably earn her a spot in the Hall of Fame one day.

In fact the 29-year old Brit spoke about that very subject during her latest interview on The Bellas podcast. When Nikki and Brie asked Saraya her thoughts on potentially being in the running for a 2023 inductee spot she responded with the following statement:

“Oh my God, that would be amazing,’ but then I looked at it and I was like, I wouldn’t get my hopes up for a long time. I’m only just going to be 30.” – Saraya on a WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Even though Saraya thinks it would be too early for a spot in the Hall of Fame that doesn’t mean it’s not one of her ultimate goals. In fact the current free agent admits that it was a goal she set for herself from the very beginning.

“I set goals for myself when I got to WWE and I’ve done pretty much everything I’ve wanted to do, but I wanted to be in the Hall of Fame so bad. That was my end goal, to be in the Hall of Fame, that would be such a big deal because not everyone gets to be in it.”

Saraya may be retired now but the thought of wrestling another match is also still on her mind, especially if it occurs on a big stage like WrestleMania.

“I could see myself in the ring one day, but it would have to be something really special and a big moment. Even if it was a WrestleMania thing, if they ever want to do something, it would be like a WrestleMania moment, something like that.”

You can listen to her full interview here.

H/T to Fightful for the transcribed quotes