Seth Rollins Will Enforce Any Rules He Wants for Punk-McIntyre at SummerSlam

Seth Rollins has revealed the official rules for the WWE SummerSlam showdown between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. Rollins opens the July 29th episode of WWE Raw by explaining his role as the special guest referee for the highly anticipated matchup, which has been building up since the Royal Rumble.

This is just the appetizer, baby. You gotta tune into #SummerSlam on Saturday for the main course…we’re gonna be eatin’ goooood! pic.twitter.com/iTlH4C7KMh — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 30, 2024

The Visionary invited Punk and McIntyre into the ring, then broke down exactly how he will be calling the action at the premium live event this Saturday in Cleveland. Rollins states that there is only one rule: both men must listen to everything that he says.

There is only one regulation. You two will listen to EVERYTHING I have to say. I call the shots. I’m the boss. I’m the law. I count to three when I want to count to three. You tap out, when I say you tap out. If there’s a count-out to be had, maybe there won’t be any count-outs I don’t know. I might count to ten, I might count to twenty, I might count to a million. Disqualifications? Referee’s discretion.

- Advertisement -

Rollins continued, telling his rivals that if either man disputes what he says, or gets in his way, there will be consequences.

I’m not some little referee you can just push around. I’m a spiteful little bastard and I will put your head in the dirt.

Punk was the first person to respond, telling Rollins that he better stay out of his way and let him finish his business with McIntyre. The segment ended with the Scottish Warrior holding Punk’s bracelet that has AJ Lee and his dog Larry’s name on it, a taunt that Punk was unable to do anything about.

Who won the war of words on the mic ahead of #SummerSlam this Saturday?!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/LgT9IcgaWI — WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2024

Rollins officially got tangled up in this heated feud between McIntyre and Punk after Punk cost him the world heavyweight championship at Money In The Bank. He was initially supposed to defend the title against Punk at WrestleMania XL before the Second City Saint tore his triceps during the 2024 Royal Rumble, an injury that McIntyre proudly takes credit for.