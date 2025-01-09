Seth Rollins Scenes Cut From Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World

Fans eager to see Seth Rollins in Captain America: Brave New World will be disappointed when the highly anticipated Marvel film hits theaters next month. On the Insight podcast, Rollins confirmed that, despite filming scenes for the movie, he is not included in the final cut.

“It releases in February. I wish it the best, but I am not a part of that film… hopefully it’s successful, but it will be sans Seth Rollins.”

Rollins did not elaborate on why his role was cut, emphasizing that any explanation he provided would be speculative and not official. The former WWE World Champion also hinted at the presence of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), limiting what he could reveal about his involvement in the film.

“The script went through a lot of rewrites and reshoots so what I was there to do, essentially my role got either repurposed or completely erased.”

Photos from the set showed Rollins wearing a dark robe, leading fans to speculate that he was involved with the villainous Serpent Society.

Seth Rollins Denies Being Spotted In Captain America 4 Trailer

Interestingly, this marks the second time a member of Rollins’ family has been cut from a Marvel film. Becky Lynch, Rollins’ wife, her post-credits scene for The Eternals removed, reportedly for being “too depressing.”

Although Rollins’ Marvel debut didn’t materialize, the Monday Night Raw Superstar continues to thrive in the wrestling world. Following his unforgettable Raw on Netflix main event against CM Punk, fans are excited to see what’s next for the “Visionary,” both in and out of the ring.

Captain America: Brave New World will be released on February 14, 2025.

Current Movies Starring Pro Wrestlers: In Theaters & In Production