Seth Rollins Expands into Football Media with Good Morning Football Hosting Gig

Seth Rollins is making moves outside the wrestling ring, stepping into sports media as a guest host on Good Morning Football from March 24-26. The WWE champion and lifelong Chicago Bears fan confirmed the news to Front Office Sports, highlighting his deep love for both football and engaging conversations.

“I love hearing myself talk and I love football,” Rollins said. “It’s something that I’ve always kind of been interested in, especially in the past few years.”

Building a Presence in Football Media

Rollins has frequently appeared on Good Morning Football in past segments, but this marks his first time co-hosting the full show. His relationship with co-host Kyle Brandt, another Bears and WWE fan, played a key role in securing the opportunity.

“Kyle and I admired each other from afar for a while,” Rollins explained. “We got to meet, hang out, talk Bears, talk wrestling. He’s got the energy that WWE brings to the table, and that immediately helped my comfortability.”

WWE Fully Supports His Bears Podcast Idea

Rollins’ passion for football extends beyond just guest appearances—he has seriously considered launching a Bears-focused podcast. Notably, WWE has been completely on board with the idea, showing support for its crossover appeal.

“I’ve kicked around the idea of hosting a Bears podcast, and WWE has been fully supportive,” Rollins revealed.

This backing from WWE signals the company’s willingness to let its top stars explore outside ventures, particularly in areas that align with their personal passions.

A Love-Hate Relationship with the Bears

A lifelong Bears fan, Rollins has experienced his fair share of emotional roller coasters. His frustrations have even led to viral moments, including his infamous “I hate football” tweets.

Recalling a brutal Thanksgiving Day loss to the Detroit Lions, Rollins admitted that his reaction got a little out of hand.

“They had to take the girl outside—like the baby couldn’t be around me watching the game,” he said. “There was a pillowcase thrown. We had some fast food from the night before that had been chucked. It was not a good time to be in that hotel room.”

Despite the heartbreak, Rollins remains hopeful. He is “100% sold” on Caleb Williams and believes new head coach Ben Johnson is the right fit for the franchise.

With his Good Morning Football stint approaching and WWE open to his potential Bears podcast, Rollins’ presence in the sports media world seems poised for expansion.