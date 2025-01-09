Seth Rollins Says Fewer WWE Live Events Will Extend His In-Ring Career

Seth Rollins aims to wrestle far longer than he first envisioned, thanks to WWE scaling back on their live events schedule. On the Insight podcast, Rollins reflected on WWE Superstars not spending as much time taking bumps in the ring.

“Live Events, non-televised events have kind of dissipated, which for guys like me, I’ve wrestled over 2,000 matches in my career, that’s nice for me.”

In late 2024, TKO President Mark Shapiro shared that WWE planned on cutting back on the number of untelevised events. This change is already being felt, with WWE’s first live event of 2025 not coming until March 15, in Dortmund, Germany as part of the upcoming European tour.

With fewer live events, Rollins is less at risk of getting injured and has more time to recover from knocks in the ring. Looking to the future, the former World Champion believes this lighter schedule will extend his time in the ring,

“I feel like I’ll be able to extend my career probably longer than I thought I was going to and then it just depends on where I want to go from there.”

Though Rollins is pleased to be competing at fewer events, not everyone in WWE shares his opinion. In September 2024, Liv Morgan shared her sadness at the change, saying that the ‘house shows’ are “so much fun” for the talent involved. Morgan shared that it was at live events that she really honed her craft, and is sad that future talent won’t get that same opportunity.