Seth Rollins Says Wife Becky Lynch Is Doing Great

Seth Rollins spoke about his wife Becky Lynch during a sit-down interview with Michael Cole that aired during Saturday’s WWE Money in the Bank kickoff show.

Lynch is taking time off from WWE after her contract recently expired. She’s a free agent for the first time in many years. Wrestling fans around the world want to know if she’ll ever return to wrestling, or if we’ve seen The Man ride off into the sunset for the last time.

WWE’s senior broadcaster asked, “Becky obviously leaving WWE after losing the championship, she’s at home with your daughter, how’s she doing, how is The Man?” Rollins respectfully wouldn’t speak for his wife, but did provide a positive update on her and their daughter.

“The Man’s great. She’s great,” Rollins said of his wife. “I can’t speak to her future or what she’s got moving forward, but she’s great, she’s in good spirits. The little one’s awesome as well. She’s a menace, she runs the ship.”

Becky Lynch is currently a free agent for the first time in over a decade, when she initially signed with WWE in 2013. She has not publicly addressed her future in wrestling.

Lynch had an eventful year in WWE, participating in major events like the Royal Rumble and winning the Elimination Chamber match, which led to a WrestleMania XL title match against Rhea Ripley. Although she lost that match, she later won the vacant Women’s World Championship in April, only to lose it 33 days later at King and Queen of the Ring. Her WWE contract reportedly expired on June 1.

You can watch Seth Rollins comments about Becky Lynch’s future here: