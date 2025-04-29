Five Figure Price For Seth Rollins Raw Drip Revealed

Seth Rollins doesn’t spare any expense.

The Architect has become known for his drip almost as much as his wrestling accolades in recent times. Even if his fashion sense is out of the ordinary, however, it’s certainly not cheap.

The former WWE Champion has worn many eye-catching outfits with jaw-dropping prices on WWE TV in the last couple years, and his outfit on this week’s episode of Raw was not any different.

The former Shield member wore an interesting coat while appearing alongside his new associates, Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker, on this week’s episode of the Red Branded Show. The coat has since been recognized as the one sold by Pakistani brand Rastah, costing a whopping $13,500:

Seth Rollins killed Sami Zayn wearing a five figure drip #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OLVYTapddY — Anutosh Bajpai || SEScoops || Wrestling News (@AuthorAnutosh) April 29, 2025

Seth Rollins opened this week’s episode of Raw with Heyman and Breakker. He was confronted by Sami Zayn who questioned his motives and in return, Rollins offered Zayn a move to the SmackDown brand.

Paul Heyman later told Sami that he could get him a WWE Championship match if he accepted Seth’s offer. When the Honorary Uce refused however, he got a match with Bron Breakker in the main event of the show instead.

The young star dominated most of the bout and the match had to be stopped after Breakker delivered multiple spears to Zayn. The destruction didn’t end there as Rollins picked things up from where Bron left them and he delivered a brutal stomp to Sami to end the show.