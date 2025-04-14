Seth Rollins Stands Tall As Roman Reigns Snaps on Paul Heyman

The April 14, edition of WWE Raw served as the go-home episode of the red brand before WrestleMania 41, giving talent one last chance to build momentum. In the closing moments of Raw, it was Seth Rollins who stood tall in a explosive segment including Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Paul Heyman.

Punk approached Heyman backstage, noting that his best friend looked stressed moments before Roman Reigns pulled up. Instead of addressing his Wise Man, Reigns walked to the ring, leaving Heyman to try and catch up. In front of the Sacramento crowd, Reigns said that the fans in California would never betray the OTC, unlike some, a pointed line aimed at Heyman. When Reigns asked Heyman why he betrayed him, this earned a “you f***ed up” chant from the fans.

Heyman was booed as he tried to defend his actions, saying he hasn’t betrayed Reigns but is paying back a favor that he owed to CM Punk. Roman then said that he’s the only one getting screwed over in this favor and that he doesn’t need favors but takes what he wants.

Seth Rollins was out next and said that the winner of this triple threat match will define the future of WWE. Though Rollins claimed that WWE will die if CM Punk is able to win, this only made fans chant for CM Punk even more. Rollins argued that favors are a choice, claiming that Heyman can choose not to give Seth his favor back after sparing his life last week.

Tired of talking, Reigns clotheslined Rollins and sent him out of the ring before shoving Heyman to the mat, a shocking moment that brought out CM Punk. Reigns and Punk brawled before Punk clotheslined the OTC over the top rope, but when Punk checked on Heyman, this gave Reigns the chance to recover and spear him.

Reigns delivered a beatdown to Punk before being struck in the back with a chair by Rollins in an homage to the chair shot that started off this whole thing back in 2014. Rollins nailed a stomp to Punk and Reigns to send a final definitive message, and it’ll be the Architect who walks into WrestleMania 41 with the momentum.