Rollins, Reigns & Punk Set For Triple-Threat Showdown At WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will do battle at WrestleMania 41, it has been confirmed. After the March 21, edition of WWE SmackDown, WWE CCO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque confirmed the explosive triple-threat encounter.

All three of these men have dominated our industry…



They have had historic reigns as WWE Champion…



…and they all cannot wait to beat the other on the Grandest Stage of Them All.



Rollins. Reigns. Punk.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Vt9QKaorjt — Triple H (@TripleH) March 22, 2025

Levesque’s announcement comes after Punk, Rollins, and Reigns were all part of WWE SmackDown in Bologna, Italy. After a war of words, the trio brawled to end the show. Officials rushed to separate the three though that proved to be easier said than done with three former WWE World Champions involved.

WrestleMania 41 will serve as 12th Showcase of the Immortals for Reigns and Rollins, both of whom knows what it means to win big at the event. The show will mark Punk’s eighth time competing at a WrestleMania and his first in 12 years. An injury forced Punk to miss competing at WrestleMania 40 in April 2024 so this match has been a long-time coming for the Best in the World.

With a trio of former World Champions, this match could be a WrestleMania: Saturday headliner. Punk has yet to headline a WrestleMania, and could be mere weeks away from crossing this goal off his bucket list. Punk has been confirmed for the March 24, Raw in Glasgow, Scotland, where fans can expect him to address this match.

WrestleMania 41 has a huge card and this match is just the latest spectacle conirmed for Las Vegas. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on WrestleMania 41.