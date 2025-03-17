Seth Rollins to Confront Roman Reigns and ‘Luckiest Loser’ CM Punk on SmackDown

The March 17 episode of WWE RAW took place at Forest National in Brussels, Belgium, offering fans a dynamic show as it aired live on Netflix earlier than usual. One of the night’s standout moments featured Seth Rollins, who received a thunderous reception from the Brussels crowd.

As Rollins entered the ring, fans sang his theme song for an extended period. While initially eager to get down to business, he encouraged them to continue, embracing the moment. However, his mood shifted when chants for CM Punk erupted.

Addressing Roman Reigns first, Rollins acknowledged last week’s attack but wasn’t upset, admitting he would have done the same in Reigns’ position. His frustration stemmed from Reigns’ continued lack of a solid game plan. Turning his attention to CM Punk, Rollins called him “the luckiest loser on the face of the planet” for nearly winning their recent cage match.

Rollins then made a major announcement—both Roman Reigns and CM Punk will be on SmackDown this week, and he plans to be there as well. Closing the segment as a clear fan favorite, he thanked the Brussels audience and exited the ring to another round of singing, solidifying his connection with the crowd.