Seth Rollins: Pro Wrestling Is ‘Much Healthier’ Than It Was 12 Years Ago

Seth Rollins recently shared his satisfaction with the evolving landscape of professional wrestling, emphasizing how the industry has become more “user-friendly” for its performers.

In an interview with WFAN Radio, Rollins highlighted the significant improvements compared to the 1980s and 1990s, noting that wrestlers today have a better work-life balance and more time with their families. He also pointed out that even since his WWE main roster debut in 2012, his demanding schedule has been drastically reduced.

“The business has changed so much, it’s evolved so much. And it’s so much more, you know, user-friendly, I suppose, for us as performers,” Rollins said. “The schedule is way pared down even from when I started back in 2012. I went from wrestling 200-plus matches a year to now maybe doing like 50 at most.”

Despite the lighter schedule, Rollins confirmed that his earnings have significantly increased.

“The money is a little better [laughs]. The money is a little better,” he said. “The business is in a much healthier place than it was, you know, 12 years ago. So—it’s fantastic. And, yeah, you’re right, dude. Those guys [from past eras], it wrecked families. The business wrecked families. Because what are you going to do? You’re on the road for a month at a time. There [was] no oversight, there’s no help to get you healthy, you’re just constantly running and running, and it wears you down.”

Meanwhile, Rollins is set to face CM Punk in a steel cage match on tonight’s Raw. Their rivalry is expected to extend to WrestleMania 41, with rumors suggesting a potential triple-threat match involving Rollins, Punk, and Roman Reigns. WrestleMania 41 will take place in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20.