Sheamus Opens Up About His Career Resurgence Post Pandemic

Sheamus believes the pandemic era led to the resurgence of his career.

The Celtic Warrior is today recognized as one of the best in-ring talents of WWE. His physical matches with names such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre over the past year have led to a renewed appreciation for the former WWE Champion among fans.

This wasn’t always the case, however. After his initial success in the company, there was a long period where the Irish star was perceived as just another wrestler on the WWE roster.

Talking about this career resurgence in a new interview with Chris Van Vliet, Sheamus explained how the pandemic era proved to be vital for him. According to him, it was the time which helped him get comfortable in his own skin:

“I definitely felt during the pandemic I really came into my own skin. I really felt like I had an opportunity to kind of recreate myself and show people what I was really about. And that’s I think where the whole physicality came from. You know how it was; nobody is physical in the ring as I am and then that’s where we went into the banger era of Sheamus.”

That’s Where I Got My Passion Back: Sheamus

Sheamus made his main roster debut in June 2009 and he was already a WWE champion by December. The wrestling veteran went on to win 4 more world titles over the next 5 years. Then came a period of relative decline however, as the 46-year-old was relegated to mostly mid card feuds and tag team matches over the next decade.

The WWE star discussed how becoming the WWE champion so quickly led to locker room heat for him. He also credited his time teaming with Cesaro as the period that reignited his passion for the business:

“I became the WWE champion really quickly and people just hated that. A lot of talent hated that too. But it’s been a long journey, and I’m like, sometimes you kind of feel where’s this going. But I think the whole part where it really came together was when I started tagging with Cesaro, and we became The Bar that best of seven series, that’s where I really got my passion back.”

The former Champion also talked about his 2009 title win in much more detail during the interview and revealed who was the other talent WWE had considered for the spot.