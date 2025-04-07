Sheamus Provides An Update Amid WWE Hiatus

WWE star Sheamus recently provided an update on his whereabouts amid his time off from WWE. ‘The Celtic Warrior’ has confirmed that he will be out of action for the next few weeks as he is spending time in his homeland, Ireland.

Taking to X, the former World Champion dropped a photo of himself in County Clare in Ireland. In the caption, he revealed that he was taking big bumps there. He also showed off some wounds on his knees. Check out the post below:

Taking big bumps in the County Clare.. might be out for a few weeks ?? pic.twitter.com/NhCnI5kQzC — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) April 7, 2025

Sheamus had recently made his return to the ring during WWE’s European tour last month. His last on-screen appearance took place when he competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble match in January.

In the Rumble, ‘The Celtic Warrior’ spent over 15 minutes competing. If he had won the Royal Rumble, Sheamus would have challenged Bron Breakker for his Intercontinental Championship. Unfortunately, his hopes were shattered after he was eliminated by Roman Reigns.

WWE Intercontinental Championship is the only title which has evaded Sheamus’ decorated resume. He has challenged for the coveted title on multiple occasions but failed to capture. This is the only title which is keeping him away from becoming a Grand Slam Champion in WWE. Fans will have to wait for at least next few weeks and see when he decides to make his return to in-ring action.