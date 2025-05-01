Shotzi Opens Up on Losing Herself and Why the ‘New Ballsy Badass’ Is Unstoppable

WWE star Shotzi recently delivered a powerful promo outlining the struggles in her career.

Taking to her social media account, she posted a video clip in which she cut a promo about her setbacks and how she transformed herself. She highlighted how she lost so much in her life. She said:

“Have you ever lost so much that you start to wonder if you’re even real anymore? I called myself the Ballsy Badass because I was wild, reckless, chaotic. I lived for the danger—loved every second of it. That confidence and fearlessness… it was intoxicating. It’s why I loved being in the ring so much. But it felt like, in the blink of an eye, that feeling was gone. I lost. I lost people who meant everything to me. And I let that grief consume me. I let injuries make me feel worthless. And somewhere along the way, I lost myself. I wish I could stand here and tell you that I walked through the fire and rose from the ashes like a damn phoenix. But you know what? That’s not my story. I struggled—a lot. I fought through years of darkness.”

Shotzi revealed that self-doubt caused her to lose her fearless identity which she once embraced as ‘Ballsy Badass.’ However, Shotzi has managed to overcome the hindrances and never gave up.

Unlike the typical redemption story which is often narrated in wrestling, Shotzi didn’t have a triumphant arc. However, she has persevered through the years of struggle and criticism. She is not just back, she has evolved and gotten stronger than ever:

“But here’s where I’m going to give myself some credit: through all of that—every dark thought, every injury, every crippling criticism—I never quit. I never asked for time off, even when I was down to just a sliver of who I used to be. I held on. I held on, hoping that same carefree Ballsy Badass would come back. But you know what I realized? As I was rebuilding myself, I realized that Ballsy Badass? She’s gone. She’s gone, and she’s never coming back. And that’s okay. Because I redefined what it means to be the Ballsy Badass. It’s not just about being reckless or having brutal matches. It’s about having the guts to face your demons. It’s about standing tall, even when you feel like you’ve got nothing left. It’s about refusing to break—even when the world is telling you that you should. That takes bigger balls than anything I’ve ever done in the ring. Am I still wild? Yeah. A little unhinged? Sure. But now? Now I’m also unstoppable. The Ballsy Badass isn’t just back. She’s evolved. And this time—nothing, and I mean nothing—can shake me.”

Shotzi recently returned to WWE TV at NXT Stand & Deliver. She had been on the shelf for months after suffering ACL injury . She has been associated with Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin in a faction that is known as, Chemical X. The former one-half of the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion is yet to compete inside the ring. Her televised last match took place in January when she battled Fallon Henley.