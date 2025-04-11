HomeNewsWWE
Sin City Street Fight Added to WrestleMania 41

by Michael Reichlin

WWE has officially added a “Sin City Street Fight” stipulation to the Drew McIntyre versus Damian Priest match at WrestleMania 41. The event takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19-20, 2025.

The announcement came during Friday’s SmackDown, intensifying a personal feud that began at WrestleMania XL when Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from McIntyre.

WrestleMania 41 Card

Night 1 – Saturday, April 19:

  • Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk (Triple Threat)
  • GUNTHER (c) vs. Jey Uso (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)
  • Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (WWE Women’s Championship)
  • LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (WWE United States Championship)
  • Naomi vs. Jade Cargill
  • Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano
  • War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day (World Tag Team Championship)

Night 2 – Sunday, April 20:

  • Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Undisputed WWE Championship)
  • IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat)
  • Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor (WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4-Way)
  • Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (Sin City Street Fight)
  • AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul
  • Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. TBA (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)
  • Randy Orton vs. TBA
Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
