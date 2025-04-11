Sin City Street Fight Added to WrestleMania 41

WWE has officially added a “Sin City Street Fight” stipulation to the Drew McIntyre versus Damian Priest match at WrestleMania 41. The event takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19-20, 2025.
The announcement came during Friday’s SmackDown, intensifying a personal feud that began at WrestleMania XL when Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from McIntyre.
WrestleMania 41 Card
Night 1 – Saturday, April 19:
- Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk (Triple Threat)
- GUNTHER (c) vs. Jey Uso (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)
- Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (WWE Women’s Championship)
- LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (WWE United States Championship)
- Naomi vs. Jade Cargill
- Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano
- War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day (World Tag Team Championship)
Night 2 – Sunday, April 20:
- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Undisputed WWE Championship)
- IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat)
- Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor (WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4-Way)
- Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (Sin City Street Fight)
- AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul
- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. TBA (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)
- Randy Orton vs. TBA