Sin City Street Fight Added to WrestleMania 41

WWE has officially added a “Sin City Street Fight” stipulation to the Drew McIntyre versus Damian Priest match at WrestleMania 41. The event takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19-20, 2025.

The announcement came during Friday’s SmackDown, intensifying a personal feud that began at WrestleMania XL when Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from McIntyre.

WrestleMania 41 Card

Night 1 – Saturday, April 19:

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk (Triple Threat)

GUNTHER (c) vs. Jey Uso (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (WWE Women’s Championship)

LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (WWE United States Championship)

Naomi vs. Jade Cargill

Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day (World Tag Team Championship)

Night 2 – Sunday, April 20: