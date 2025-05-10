SPOILER: WWE Backlash Match Order Revealed

The match order for tonight’s WWE Backlash Premium Live Event in St. Louis appears to have surfaced ahead of the show. According to a report from Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net and PWN, the lineup for the event has been revealed.

As per the reported leak, the Intercontinental Championship match featuring Dominik Mysterio defending against Penta is slated to open the night’s action. The Undisputed WWE Championship clash between John Cena and Randy Orton, billed as “One Last Time,” is set to be the main event, closing the show.

The report also noted Women’s Intercontinental Championship match, with Lyra Valkyria defending against Becky Lynch, will be in the semi-main event spot.

Other key matches reportedly include the United States Championship Fatal Four-Way (Jacob Fatu vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre) placed second, followed by GUNTHER vs. Pat McAfee. As always with leaks, the official order may change.