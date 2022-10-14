Spoilers on Plans for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX

Plenty has been planned for Bray Wyatt on tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, which will be Wyatt’s first appearance on WWE TV in over a year.

Wyatt returned at the WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event, after weeks of ‘White Rabbit’ teasing his return.

Bray closed out the show, with several characters from the Firefly Fun House being portrayed by people at last weekend’s event.

Wyatt on SmackDown

It was confirmed during this week’s Monday Night Raw that Wyatt will be on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Fightful reports that the former Universal Champion will be a “focal point” of tonight’s show. A mask will be used, which is referred to as the ‘Uncle Howdy’ mask within the company.

The Uncle Howdy term is also expected to be used on WWE TV, given that WWE trademarked the term this month, alongside ‘Uncle Harper.’ There are also plans to have the abandoned Firefly Funhouse set aesthetic be used.

Other Plans

Tonight’s SmackDown will also see LA Knight face mån.sôör, in the former’s first match back under the Knight name.

An intercontinental Championship contender’s match between Sheamus, Ricochet, Solo Sikoa, and Karrion Kross will decide GUNTHER’s next opponent.

The Bloodline’s Sami Zayn will also be in action when he faces Kofi Kingston.

MVP, Xavier Woods, Shotzi are all scheduled to be in town for the show despite not being advertised for SmackDown.

Tonight’s episode will be the second SmackDown of this current season and take place from the King Center Smoothie, in New Orleans, Louisiana.