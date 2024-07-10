Stephanie Vaquer: Everything You Need To Know About The Free Agent

Stephanie Vaquer has become one of the most talked-about free agents in professional wrestling following her release from CMLL and NJPW.

With both AEW and WWE reportedly interested in securing her services in the coming weeks, now is a great

Here’s everything you need to know about Stephanie Vaquer.

Who is Stephanie Vaquer? Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born on March 29, 1993, in San Antonio, Valparaiso Region, Chile, Stephanie Vaquer, whose real name is Stephanie Beatriz Vaquer, began her wrestling training at a young age.

She trained under prominent wrestling figures such as Paul Slandering, Gran Apache, Ricky Marvin, and Villano IV, making her professional debut in February 2009.

Rise in Lucha Libre

Vaquer’s talent quickly shone through in the world of Lucha Libre. She competed in various promotions, including Alianza Universal De Lucha Libre (AULL) where she won the AULL Women’s Championship.

Her performances led her to be signed by Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), where she won multiple championships, including the CMLL World Women’s Championship and the CMLL World Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Major Achievements and Wrestling Style

Championships and Accomplishments

Stephanie Vaquer has held numerous titles throughout her already impressive career. In addition to her CMLL accolades, she captured the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship, which she held before losing it to Mercedes Mone at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 PPV event.

Stephanie Vaquer Finisher

Vaquer’s signature and finishing moves include the Package Backbreaker, Cross Armbreaker, and the Dragon Screw Legwhip, which have earned her respect and admiration from fans and peers alike.

Recent Highlights

AEW and NJPW STRONG Appearances

As noted, Stephanie Vaquer made headlines at AEW’s Forbidden Door 2024 event, where she faced Mercedes Moné in a champion vs. champion match.

Although Vaquer dominated much of the match, Moné emerged victorious, securing the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship.

This match was reportedly a major reason why WWE decided to show interest in signing her, as she arguably had one of the best matches of the night against a former WWE Superstar in Mone/Sasha Banks.

Stephanie Vaquer Boyfriend: A tumultuous situation

Vaquer’s personal life has seen its share of challenges, including a highly publicized domestic violence incident involving her former partner, Cuatrero.

Will Stephanie Vaquer go to WWE?

The big question after Vaquer’s release from CMLL is where she will be heading next. According to a report from Fightful Select: “Vaquer has had talks with both AEW and WWE, and both companies have maintained interest.”

Those at Forbidden Door that are sources for Fightful have apparently claimed that WWE is the next destination for the former NJPW Strong Women’s Champion.