Stephanie Vaquer Relinquishes Women’s North American Title

The NXT Women’s North American Championship has been officially vacated, setting the stage for a high-stakes ladder match at Stand & Deliver. The announcement was made by Ava and Stephanie Vaquer at the beginning of NXT, with Ava explaining that the North American title’s prestige demands frequent defenses, a challenge given Vaquer’s dual championship status. Recognizing this, both agreed that Vaquer would relinquish the North American title, paving the way for a new champion to be crowned in a six-woman ladder match at the upcoming event.

However, Vaquer stipulated a condition for her relinquishment: the right to choose her opponent for Stand & Deliver. This twist immediately added intrigue to the situation, sparking a heated debate. Jordynne Grace emerged, making a compelling case for her inclusion in the ladder match, only to be interrupted by Jaida Parker. A verbal altercation quickly escalated into a physical brawl, requiring security intervention to separate the two competitors. This unexpected turn of events amplified the tension surrounding the vacated title and the upcoming Stand & Deliver event.

Vaquer’s journey to becoming a double champion began at Roadblock last month, where she defeated Giulia to capture the NXT Women’s title. Her ability to defend both championships was tested on the previous week’s NXT show, showcasing her resilience and dominance. She successfully retained the Women’s title against Jaida Parker and then, in a hard-fought main event, defended the North American title against Fallon Henley.

The decision to vacate the North American title, coupled with Vaquer’s stipulation and the subsequent brawl between Grace and Parker, has created a compelling narrative leading into Stand & Deliver. The six-woman ladder match promises to be a chaotic and unpredictable affair, with numerous competitors vying for the vacated championship. This development has injected significant excitement into the NXT women’s division, setting the stage for a potentially historic moment at the upcoming event.