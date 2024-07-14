Stephanie Vaquer Defeats Champion In WWE In-Ring Debut in Mexico City

Stephanie Vaquer’s debut match in WWE proved to be a successful one for the company’s latest signing at a live event in Mexico City.

Before the show even started, WWE hyped Vaquer’s appearance at the show by sharing a video of her arrival at the arena.

.@Steph_Vaquer has arrived and is ready for tonight's Supershow in Mexico City! ? #WWEMexicoCity pic.twitter.com/4HlQZR6mYn — WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2024

At the July 13, event, Vaquer defeated current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Ilja Dawn. After the match, Vaquer said that it was a dream come true to be part of WWE.

La exestrella del CMLL Stephanie Vaquer debuta esta noche en #WWEMexicoCity. pic.twitter.com/cYCAAYJb4s — Reporte Índigo (@Reporte_Indigo) July 14, 2024

¡LLEGÓ STEPHANIE VAQUER A WWE! ?



La chilena/mexicana es nueva superestrella de WWE y está aquí para luchar ¡Con su gente! ??



? @ELHZ17



? https://t.co/4erib8fQtA pic.twitter.com/20rHhEgqZG — Esto en Línea (@estoenlinea) July 14, 2024

Vaquer certainly proved to be a hit with the crowd in Mexico City and fans won’t have to wait long before they see her again. WWE’s newest signing is also expected to be at tonight’s WWE live event in Monterrey.

Stephanie Vaquer And WWE

Vaquer officially joined WWE this past Wednesday after it was announced she had left CMLL. On Twitter, SVP of Talent Development and Head of NXT Shawn Michaels welcomed Vaquer to the family, which some have taken as a sign she’ll start in WWE on the gold brand.

Welcome to the WWE Family, @Steph_Vaquer. See you in Orlando! pic.twitter.com/cV9fBY1cSw — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) July 10, 2024

WWE and AEW had been interested in Vaquer following her show-stealing performance at last month’s AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view. Though she lost to Mercedes Mone at the event, Vaquer was praised for how she won the crowd over, despite them being more familiar with Mone and her work in and out of WWE.

While Vaquer only signed with WWE in recent days, this isn’t her first time being associated with the company. In 2018, Vaquer had a tryout for the promotion but was not signed.

Stephanie Vaquer: ‘2018 WWE Tryout Taught Me What I Needed To Do’