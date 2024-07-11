Stephanie Vaquer: ‘2018 WWE Tryout Taught Me What I Needed To Do’

Stephanie Vaquer’s first attempt to make it in WWE was not successful, but it did teach her a lot about what she needed to do to succeed in the ring.

This week, it was reported that Vaquer would be leaving CMLL and NJPW in order to join WWE. On Twitter, WWE’s SVP of Talent Development Shawn Michaels welcomed Vaquer into the WWE ‘family’ seemingly confirming her arrival and suggesting she will start in NXT (where Michaels also leads.)

Stephanie Vaquer On Her WWE Tryout

While Vaquer is expected to begin competing for WWE in the coming months, she did have a tryout for the company back in 2018. Speaking to Denise Salcedo, Vaquer reflected on her tryout and not feeling ready for a role in WWE at the time.

“It was a very difficult test. I feel that I didn’t have the experience to do a test with them yet. I had very little time fighting, I was not an athlete. Maybe I did not have the physical condition to perform at 100% but that experience taught me a lot… I started to train physically, I started to do conditioning and become an athlete. I didn’t place in the event, but it really was, I think it was a plus to say ‘Ok, I have to change all this because this is what I have to do from now on.’ It helped me a lot and it was an experience that I will take with me forever.”

While Vaquer did not secure a deal with WWE, the Chilean wrestler appreciates the extra effort WWE made for her so that she could see her family.

“I remember WWE asking me a lot. I hadn’t seen my family for a long time. I was already living in Mexico and they gave me two more days so I could go see my family before the tryout. I will always thank them for that.”

The lessons Vaquer learned in 2018 clearly paid off for her as she has gone on to hold titles in CMLL, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and elsewhere. Now, the Chilean star is returning to WWE and is ready to achieve what she felt she couldn’t six years ago.

