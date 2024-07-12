Stephanie Vaquer Debuts for WWE This Weekend in Mexico

WWE is not wasting any time incorporating Stephanie Vaquer into their universe.

All this week, Vaquer left CMLL and was swiftly welcomed by Shawn Michaels into the WWE fold on social media. Now to close out the work week, Vaquer will be put to work in the ring. The company announced that their newest signee will represent the brand south of the border on Saturday and Sunday.

- Advertisement -

“See Stephanie Vaquer LIVE at #WWEMonterrey and #WWEMexicoCity this weekend!”

?¡ÚLTIMA NOTICIA! ¡Apareciendo EN VIVO en Ciudad de México y Monterrey este fin de semana, la recién firmada por WWE, @Steph_Vaquer! Visita https://t.co/oe3NxHaK5U para obtener boletos ?? #SuperShows pic.twitter.com/N6o0VyEZmE — WWE Español (@wweespanol) July 12, 2024

Vaquer is getting thrown right into the WWE deep end as also advertised for those live events is Rey Mysterio, Damian Priest, Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes.

It’s not very often that WWE completely puts their chips behind a new signee right off the bat, but names like Vaquer and Jade Cargill have been their few exceptions and for good reasons.

- Advertisement -

Both Cargill and Vacquer have their AEW ties, but in different fashions. Cargill was an established talent on their television while Vacquer is fresh off a very memorable match against Mercedes Mone at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

Speaking in a recent interview Vaquer mentioned how her previous experience with WWE in 2018 mentioned how it helped her out “a lot and it was an experience that I will take with me forever.”

RELATED: Stephanie Vaquer: What You Need To Know About The New WWE Signee